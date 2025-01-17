Acting Pres. Choi: Response at Start of Trump Admin. to Offer Window of Opportunity

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said how the country responds at the start of the incoming Donald Trump administration in the U.S. is expected to offer a window of opportunity for the domestic economy.At a luncheon with heads of state-run institutes on Monday, Choi said Trump's inauguration set for 2 a.m. Tuesday, Korea time, is an important turning point where "uncertainties based on pledges" become "realistic policy risks."The acting president called to closely communicate and consult with the new administration and to continue momentum for economic cooperation in a mutually reciprocal win-win scenario.Choi then pledged active state support for economic diplomacy sought by the private sector.Heads of the state research institutes, for their part, cast concerns over expanded downward pressure in the domestic economy should exports weaken under the incoming U.S. government, which would exacerbate difficulties among vulnerable groups.They urged the government to take steps to prevent political uncertainty stemming from the country's impeachment crisis from weakening economic sentiment, delaying economic recovery, and disrupting response to changes in the overseas trade environment.