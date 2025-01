Photo : YONHAP News

Transport Minister Park Sang-woo called to thoroughly analyze the cause of last month's Jeju Air crash that killed 179 of 181 people onboard, and to take time for an objective and deep reflection to ensure that such a tragedy is not repeated.At a meeting with senior officials at the ministry on Monday, Park said the ministry, as the organization in charge of aviation, transportation and safety, should feel responsible for failing to prevent an accident that should not have occurred in the first place.The minister urged officials to get a full grasp of the situation and to change policies concerning public safety to be more centered on situations on the site.He also called on officials to continue fulfilling tasks at hand despite uncertainties arising from the ongoing impeachment crisis.