Photo : YONHAP News

Investigators are seeking to forcefully take Yoon to questioning as the suspended president is not cooperating with the probe.According to authorities, investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials​, or CIO, arrived at the Seoul Detention Center Monday afternoon.While confirming that CIO officials are at the detention center, Shin Yong-hae, Commissioner General of the Korea Correctional Service, told lawmakers that he is not certain if the law enforcement is seeking to question Yoon on site or bring him to the CIO headquarters.Following the investigators' arrival at the detention center, presidential security vehicles were also seen entering the detention center.After a Seoul court issued a pretrial detention warrant for Yoon early Sunday morning, the president is currently incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center, just south of the capital.