Top Court Casts Concern over Violent Court Trespassing by Pres. Yoon's Supporters

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court expressed concern over violence carried out by supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol, after they stormed into a court following issuance of a warrant for his pretrial detention over martial law decree early Sunday.In a statement Monday following an emergency meeting presided over by Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, all 12 incumbent justices, including National Court Administration chief Chun Dae-yup, cast concern over a "very grave criminal act."The justices said the collective and violent breaking and entry into the Seoul Western District Court, vandalism and threats against the judge threaten the foundation of constitutional order based on democracy and constitutionalism.The statement said such an unprecedented incident in the nation's constitutional history, also an attempt to infringe upon functions of the judiciary, can not be tolerated.It added such violent acts could paralyze state functions and block guaranteeing of the public's basic rights.It is considered unusual for an official statement to be issued after a meeting of Supreme Court justices, suggesting that the judiciary views that latest incident with seriousness.