CIO Investigators Fail to Forcefully Take Pres. Yoon to Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prosecutors and investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) sought to forcefully take President Yoon Suk Yeol to questioning, after he repeatedly refused to cooperate after being placed in pretrial detention early Sunday. However, investigators failed to interrogate him as Yoon defied the attempt.Choi You Sun reports.Report: At 3 a.m. Sunday, the Seoul Western District Court issued a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law bid last month, citing concerns about destruction of evidence.This is the first time in South Korea’s constitutional history that a sitting president has been held in pretrial detention.Yoon, who was already in custody at the Seoul Detention Center under a 48-hour arrest warrant, is facing charges of leading an insurrection in connection with his short-lived martial law decree.Investigators can keep Yoon in custody for up to 20 days, including the days he has already spent at the detention center.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), the agency leading the investigation, delivered a short statement indicating that it will follow relevant laws and procedures.Yoon’s defense team slammed the court, saying there is no risk that he will destroy evidence as he has been suspended from his duties.The team on Monday urged the CIO to withdraw a restriction that only allows the president to meet with his legal counsel, accusing the agency of infringing upon his rights.As Yoon continued to resist the CIO's interrogation since Sunday's pretrial detention, investigators from the agency came to the detention center Monday afternoon in a bid to forcefully take the president to questioning.However, as Yoon defied the attempt, investigators stopped the efforts at 9 p.m., and the CIO said that it will try again to take Yoon to questioning.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.