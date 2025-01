Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend the third hearing in his impeachment trial Tuesday.Yoon’s lawyer Yun Gap-geun announced the plan Monday, ahead of the hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Constitutional Court.The court is set to review evidence submitted by the National Assembly related to the president’s botched martial law attempt on December 3.The suspended president is expected to justify his decision to declare martial law, which led to his parliamentary impeachment on December 14.President Yoon is said to have prepared his arguments Monday night with his defense team at the Seoul Detention Center.