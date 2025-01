Photo : YONHAP News

Donald Trump was sworn in on Monday as the 47th president of the United States, returning to the White House four years after his first presidency.Trump recited the oath of office shortly after noon at an inauguration ceremony inside the Capitol Rotunda in Washington and began his second presidency.JD Vance was sworn in as vice president right before Trump.In his inaugural address, Trump said the “golden age” of America begins right now, vowing to put America first during every single day of his administration.Trump also pledged to build the strongest military the world has ever seen, adding that his proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier.He also said the U.S. will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and take back control of the Panama Canal.