Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.In a message posted on social media on Tuesday, Choi extended his congratulations to President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.The acting president added that South Korea looks forward to “making the alliance great again” during Trump’s second presidency, as the two nations succeeded in doing during his first.Trump was sworn in as president of the United States at an inauguration ceremony in Washington on Monday local time, returning to the White House four years after his first presidency ended.