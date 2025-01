Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry said Tuesday that it has officially approved a plan to relocate a military airport in the southeastern city of Daegu.The approval comes about ten months after the city government asked the ministry to approve the plan.Under the law on national defense and military facility projects, the latest decision authorizes the city government to provide compensation for land and buildings affected by the relocation.The Daegu city government plans to build a new airport in the nearby counties of Uiseong and Gunwi, North Gyeongsang Province, by 2030 at a cost of eleven-point-five trillion won, or about eight billion U.S. dollars.The city plans to donate the new airport to the defense ministry, while the ministry will transfer the site of the current military airport to the city.