Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Malaysia are set to hold the sixth round of official talks for a bilateral free trade agreement(FTA) this week.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that the two nations will hold the negotiations virtually from Tuesday to Friday.The two sides declared the resumption of the FTA talks in March last year.The two nations agreed in November to conclude the trade deal swiftly, at a summit between the countries’ leaders as well as in trade ministers’ talks.In the sixth round of talks, the government hopes to make progress in negotiations across eleven sectors, including goods, services, investment, place of origin and economic cooperation.