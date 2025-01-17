Exports Fall 5.1% in First 20 Days of January

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports decreased about five percent year-on-year in the first 20 days of January due to fewer working days.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 31-point-six billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, down five-point-one percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports, however, increased by one-point-four percent to two-point-18 billion dollars, with the number of working days decreasing by one to 14-and-a-half.Exports of semiconductors increased 19-point-two percent, while shipments of automobiles slipped seven-point-three percent and petroleum product shipments declined nearly 30 percent.Exports to China and the United States decreased four-point-nine percent and nine-point-six percent, respectively, while exports to Vietnam increased 13-point-nine percent.Imports decreased one-point-seven percent year-on-year to 35-point-four billion dollars during the 20-day period, resulting in a trade deficit of three-point-77 billion dollars.