Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports Fall 5.1% in First 20 Days of January

Written: 2025-01-21 10:01:47Updated: 2025-01-21 10:03:41

Exports Fall 5.1% in First 20 Days of January

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports decreased about five percent year-on-year in the first 20 days of January due to fewer working days.

According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 31-point-six billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, down five-point-one percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports, however, increased by one-point-four percent to two-point-18 billion dollars, with the number of working days decreasing by one to 14-and-a-half.  

Exports of semiconductors increased 19-point-two percent, while shipments of automobiles slipped seven-point-three percent and petroleum product shipments declined nearly 30 percent.

Exports to China and the United States decreased four-point-nine percent and nine-point-six percent, respectively, while exports to Vietnam increased 13-point-nine percent.

Imports decreased one-point-seven percent year-on-year to 35-point-four billion dollars during the 20-day period, resulting in a trade deficit of three-point-77 billion dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >