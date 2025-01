Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States kicked off a four-day joint air exercise Tuesday.South Korea’s Air Force said Tuesday that the Buddy Squadron exercise will run through Friday at the air base in Wonju, Gangwon Province.Formerly known as Buddy Wing, the Buddy Squadron is a squadron-level combined air exercise in which the two allies’ air forces take turns deploying their air assets to air bases on the Korean Peninsula.Participants in the air drills will engage in practical training on close air support and surface combat patrol.This year’s exercise will involve FA-50 fighter and KA-1 light attack aircraft from South Korea’s 8th Fighter Wing and the U.S. A-10 attack aircraft.This year’s Buddy Squadron drills will be the last such exercise involving A-10 aircraft.