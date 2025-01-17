Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2025-01-21 10:38:13Updated: 2025-01-21 13:41:18

Acting President to Seek Phone Call with Trump Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Tuesday that he will soon seek a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The acting president delivered the information while presiding over a meeting with top officials from the government and the presidential office.

Choi said the government will also initiate communication between high-level officials in the two countries, such as the foreign and trade ministers. 

The acting president expressed hope that the U.S. will further prosper under Trump’s leadership and that South Korea and the U.S. will see the mutually beneficial development of their ties.

Choi added that the government has already sent a delegation to Washington to secure detailed information on the U.S. policies and measures the Trump administration plans to announce soon.

The acting president also vowed the government’s active support for South Korean businesses planning to contact the U.S. government or seek cooperative projects.
