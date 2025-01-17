Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Producer Prices Rise for Second Month in December

Written: 2025-01-21 10:44:56Updated: 2025-01-21 15:30:22

Producer Prices Rise for Second Month in December

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices rose for the second consecutive month in December due to the won’s sharp depreciation against the U.S. dollar and a rise in global oil prices. 

The Bank of Korea said Tuesday that the producer price index for all commodities and services rose zero-point-three percent from a month earlier to stand at 119-point-51 in December.

It marks the largest gain since July, when the figure also grew zero-point-three percent.
  
Compared with the same month last year, the index, a key indicator of future inflation, rose one-point-seven percent to post year-on-year increases for the 17th consecutive month.

The prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products rose two-point-eight percent in December from a month earlier, while the prices of industrial goods gained zero-point-three percent amid the weakening local currency and rising oil prices. 

The prices of gas, water and electricity rose zero-point-four percent on-month in December, while the prices of services gained one-tenth of a percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >