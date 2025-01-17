Producer Prices Rise for Second Month in December

Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices rose for the second consecutive month in December due to the won’s sharp depreciation against the U.S. dollar and a rise in global oil prices.The Bank of Korea said Tuesday that the producer price index for all commodities and services rose zero-point-three percent from a month earlier to stand at 119-point-51 in December.It marks the largest gain since July, when the figure also grew zero-point-three percent.Compared with the same month last year, the index, a key indicator of future inflation, rose one-point-seven percent to post year-on-year increases for the 17th consecutive month.The prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products rose two-point-eight percent in December from a month earlier, while the prices of industrial goods gained zero-point-three percent amid the weakening local currency and rising oil prices.The prices of gas, water and electricity rose zero-point-four percent on-month in December, while the prices of services gained one-tenth of a percent.