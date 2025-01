Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has asked the National Assembly to reconsider three bills, including one that would mandate the combined collection of electricity bills and license fees for the state broadcaster KBS.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, the acting president said he inevitably decided to veto the three bills after in-depth consultations with Cabinet ministers.Choi said exercising his veto power does not mean he is rejecting bills passed by the National Assembly, but that he is asking the Assembly to supplement the bills and remove unconstitutional elements.Another bill Choi vetoed would eliminate the statute of limitations for distortion of evidence and abuse of power by investigative agencies, defining these offenses as “state crimes against humanity.”The third bill would define digital textbooks generated by artificial intelligence as supplementary educational materials and not official textbooks.