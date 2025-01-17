Anti-Corruption Body Won't Force Yoon to Undergo Questioning Tuesday Morning

Photo : KBS News

The anti-corruption body said it would not attempt to forcibly bring President Yoon Suk Yeol in for questioning on Tuesday, since he was planning to attend a Constitutional Court hearing at 2 p.m. as part of his impeachment trial.An official with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) made the announcement on Tuesday in a press briefing.The CIO official said it was difficult for the CIO to bring the detained president to its office Tuesday morning as Yoon was set to attend a Constitutional Court hearing in the afternoon.The official added that the CIO informed the Seoul Detention Center in writing Monday afternoon that Yoon is banned from sending or receiving correspondence over concerns he might destroy evidence.Prosecutors and CIO investigators sought to take Yoon by force for questioning on Monday after he repeatedly refused to cooperate, but failed to do so as the president remained defiant.Yoon has been in pretrial detention since early Sunday morning.