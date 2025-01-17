Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Fine Dust Advisory Issued for Capital, Chungcheong Regions

Written: 2025-01-21 13:21:21Updated: 2025-01-21 17:22:55

Fine Dust Advisory Issued for Capital, Chungcheong Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust particles filled the skies nationwide on Tuesday, as the concentration of fine dust across the country, excluding Jeju Island, reached "bad" levels.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, in the capital region, western areas of Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong region, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the fine dust concentration reached "very bad" levels in the morning.

For fine particulate matter(PM2.5), a concentration of 36 to 75 micrograms per cubic meter is considered "bad," while anything above 75 micrograms per cubic meter is considered "very bad."

Currently, a fine dust advisory has been issued for the capital region, excluding Ganghwa Island in Incheon, northern regions of South Chungcheong Province, northern and central regions of North Chungcheong Province and Sejong City.

Emergency reduction measures for high concentrations of fine dust are in place in the capital region and South Chungcheong Province, while preliminary measures are in place for North Chungcheong Province and Sejong City from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >