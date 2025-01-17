Fine Dust Advisory Issued for Capital, Chungcheong Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust particles filled the skies nationwide on Tuesday, as the concentration of fine dust across the country, excluding Jeju Island, reached "bad" levels.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, in the capital region, western areas of Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong region, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the fine dust concentration reached "very bad" levels in the morning.For fine particulate matter(PM2.5), a concentration of 36 to 75 micrograms per cubic meter is considered "bad," while anything above 75 micrograms per cubic meter is considered "very bad."Currently, a fine dust advisory has been issued for the capital region, excluding Ganghwa Island in Incheon, northern regions of South Chungcheong Province, northern and central regions of North Chungcheong Province and Sejong City.Emergency reduction measures for high concentrations of fine dust are in place in the capital region and South Chungcheong Province, while preliminary measures are in place for North Chungcheong Province and Sejong City from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.