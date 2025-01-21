Yoon Arrives at Constitutional Court for Impeachment Trial Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived at the Constitutional Court to attend the third hearing in his impeachment trial, set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.A vehicle carrying Yoon left the Seoul Detention Center, south of the capital, at 12:48 p.m. and arrived at the courthouse at 1:11 p.m.Upon arriving, the vehicle immediately entered the underground parking lot.Yoon entered the courtroom in a suit and a red tie.This is the first time an impeached president has appeared in person at the Constitutional Court.The Constitutional Court said it received notice of Yoon’s plans to attend from his legal team the previous night and completed consultations with the Presidential Security Service and other related departments Tuesday morning.The court’s spokesperson Cheon Jae-hyun also said in a briefing that Yoon had requested at least 24 additional witnesses for the trial, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, acting President Choi Sang-mok, Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman Choe Jae-hae and Korea Communications Commission Chairman Lee Jin-sook.Meanwhile, Yoon’s legal team has indicated that he will attend the next five scheduled sessions of his impeachment trial in person.