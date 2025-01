Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump referred to North Korea as a nuclear power, while reiterating that he had a good relationship with the regime’s leader, Kim Jong-un, during his first term.Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said he was very friendly with Kim and the two leaders got along very well.Trump also referred to Kim as a “nuclear power” and predicted that the North Korean leader will be happy to see him back at the White House.The comments come amid expectations that Trump may try to revive talks with North Korea during his second term in office.However, with Trump’s defense chief nominee, Pete Hegseth, also referring to North Korea as a “nuclear power” during his confirmation hearing, there are concerns that the Trump administration might not uphold the denuclearization goals of past U.S. administrations.