34.84 Million People Expected to Travel for Lunar New Year

More than 34 million people are expected to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday this year.According to research conducted by the Korea Transport Institute on Tuesday, a total of 34-point-84 million people are expected to travel abroad or within the country from January 24 to February 2, a special transportation period designated by the transport ministry.That represents a 29 percent increase over last year’s special transportation period, which lasted five days.The ministry announced the dates Tuesday, saying it will implement measures to ensure safe and convenient travel throughout the special transportation period.This includes opening shoulder lanes on major highways across the country, increasing public transportation seating capacity for buses and trains, and strengthening safety management.The number of travelers is expected to reach a peak of six-point-zero-one million people on Lunar New Year’s Day, which falls January 29.