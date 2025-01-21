Yoon Asks Justices to Take ‘Good Look’ at Impeachment Case

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in person on Tuesday for the first time at his ongoing impeachment trial and implored the justices to “take a good look” at his case.During the trial’s third hearing at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, which began at 2 p.m., Yoon asked acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae for an opportunity to speak and was granted permission to make a statement.He said he feels sorry that the justices, who already have such a heavy workload, are suffering because of his impeachment case.Yoon told the justices that he has lived on the one firm belief of liberal democracy and asked the court, as an institution that protects the Constitution, to look at his case thoroughly.He finished his remarks by saying that if needed, he would answer any questions asked of him.Moon thanked Yoon for his words and then went on to explain the order of the day’s proceedings, saying that earlier submitted documents and materials would be confirmed and adopted as evidence.