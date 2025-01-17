Nat'l Assembly Legal Team: Pres. Yoon's Denial of Justice System Resulted in Riots

Photo : YONHAP News

The legal team representing the National Assembly in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial says the president’s consistent denial of the justice system led to Sunday's riots at the Seoul Western District Court and called for Yoon’s swift removal from office.Co-chair of the legal team, Kim Yi-su, revealed such a stance to reporters on Tuesday ahead of the third hearing in Yoon’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.He said Yoon has consistently denied the judicial system since relaying the message to his supporters on the first day of the new year that he will fight with them until the end.Kim said the president is further instigating his supporters by referring to them as patriotic citizens before claiming that Yoon’s denial of the justice system resulted in the violent riots that occurred at the Seoul Western District Court early hours Sunday.Meanwhile, main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Park Kyoon-taek, who is on the legal team, said the move by Yoon’s defense team to request the top court to adopt 24 more witnesses is likely aimed at disrupting the trial.