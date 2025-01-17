South Korea Reacts to Trump Comment, Stresses Goal of Denuclearizing North Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is stressing its firm stance on the goal of denuclearizing North Korea after U.S. President Donald Trump referred to the reclusive state as a “nuclear power.”An official with the Ministry of Unification told reporters on Tuesday that both South Korea and the U.S. remain firm and consistent on the goal of the complete denuclearization of North Korea, adding that the South Korean government will establish a close system of cooperation with the Trump administration.When asked about Trump’s comments during a regular press briefing, defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said, “North Korea’s denuclearization should continue to be pursued as a prerequisite for permanent peace and stability, not only on the Korean Peninsula but also around the world.”After taking the oath of office on Monday in Washington, Trump spoke to reporters in the Oval Office and described North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a “nuclear power,” adding that they get along very well.Trump’s remarks follow a similar statement from Peter Hegseth, his defense secretary nominee, who referred to North Korea as a nuclear power during his confirmation hearing last week.