North Korean POW Did Not Know He Would Be Fighting Against Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean soldier captured by Ukrainian forces said he did not know who he would be fighting when he was sent to Russia.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, local time, posted on the social media platform X new footage of the North Korean soldier speaking.The prisoner of war, who said he was 17 years old, was one of two North Korean soldiers captured in the Kursk region on January 12.In the video clip lasting over five minutes, the soldier who is seen lying in a bed, told an interrogator that he arrived in Russia on a cargo ferry with over 100 other soldiers and that after they landed they traveled by train.He said he did not know he was being sent to Russia nor that he would be fighting against Ukraine.When asked if he knew about the losses suffered by North Korean units during combat against the Ukrainian military, the North Korean said there were a lot of casualties but could not answer how many.In his post, President Zelenskyy said intelligence data on the movement of such troops to Russian territory, their training and complete information isolation had been confirmed by the prisoners.