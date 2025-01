Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have requested pretrial detention warrants for 46 people who were apprehended after storming the Seoul Western District Court on Sunday.Legal sources said Tuesday that the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office made the request Monday.The 46 people were apprehended on suspicion of entering court premises and vandalizing the building to protest the court’s decision to issue a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol.Prosecutors also sought pretrial detention warrants for 17 others who are accused of obstructing official duties, either by blocking investigators’ vehicles, climbing over the court’s walls, or assaulting police officers.Police had earlier filed for pretrial detention warrants for 66 of the 90 people apprehended over the riot.Of the 66 warrant requests, prosecutors dismissed three after concluding that the allegations needed further investigation.