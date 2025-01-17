Avg. Daily No. of Travelers to Reach 214,000 at Incheon Airport during Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The average daily number of travelers passing through Incheon International Airport during next week's extended Lunar New Year holiday is forecast to reach a record high of 214-thousand.According to Incheon International Airport Corporation on Tuesday, a daily average of 214-thousand people are expected to use the airport service during a ten-day special transportation measures period between Friday and February 2.The daily average outlook is 12-point-eight percent higher compared to the 190-thousand recorded during last year's Lunear New Year holiday, and six percent higher than the 202-thousand posted before the pandemic in 2019.The largest number of 228-thousand travelers are likely to be at the airport on Saturday, with also the largest number of 124-thousand people departing from the airport.The largest number of 121-thousand people are set to land at the airport on January 30.The airport corporation plans to open some departure and arrival gates early by 30 minutes, and to extend the operation of security check points to ease congestion at terminals.