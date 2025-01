Photo : YONHAP News

The military decided to dismiss four commanders who are alleged to have played key roles in President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law attempt last month.Dismissals were finalized by review committees on Monday for Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo, Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun and Defense Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho.The military separately notified the four commanders of the procedures for their dismissal on January 10.Monday's decision is set for an approval, before being issued in an order Tuesday.The four commanders, accused of deploying troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission(NEC) on the night of the short-lived martial law, had been suspended from their duties.