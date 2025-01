Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency fine dust reduction measures were expanded to nine cities and provinces on Wednesday as high concentrations of fine dust continued for the third consecutive day.The environment ministry said Wednesday that the emergency measures will be in place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, the western parts of Gangwon Province, Sejong, North and South Chungcheong provinces, Gwangju and North Jeolla Province.The measures were put in place on Tuesday as well in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Incheon and South Chungcheong Province.In line with the measures, grade five emissions vehicles will be prohibited from operating, while construction sites will be required to scale back their operations.For public vehicles, only those with license plates ending in even numbers can be on the road Wednesday.