Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) has failed to take President Yoon Suk Yeol in for questioning on its second attempt to move him by force from where he is being held in pretrial detention.According to the anti-corruption body on Tuesday, a team of CIO investigators and prosecutors visited the Seoul Detention Center around 6 p.m. to either bring the president in by force or conduct an on-site interrogation after he refused to cooperate in the investigation.However, the attempt ended in failure as Yoon returned to the detention center only after 9 p.m. after visiting the Armed Forces Hospital for medical treatment.Yoon went to the hospital at 4:42 p.m. after making his first appearance at his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.The CIO investigators made a similar attempt Monday afternoon as well, but withdrew after a six-hour standoff with Yoon’s lawyers.