Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer sentiment in the country slightly improved in January but failed to recover to the levels seen before the December 3 martial law decree.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index(CCSI) stood at 91-point-two in January, up three points from the previous month.It marks the largest gain since May 2023, but it’s considered a small rebound from the 12-point-three point drop that occurred in December after the president issued the martial law decree.A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists.The subindex that measures consumers’ economic outlook, one of the six indices that make up the CCSI, jumped nine points from a month earlier to 65.Expected inflation for the year ahead posted two-point-eight percent in January, down one-tenth of a percent from a month ago.