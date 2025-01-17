1.3 Million People Expected to Fly Abroad during Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

About one-point-three million people are expected to fly abroad during the extended Lunar New Year holiday period.According to data presented to main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker Yeom Tae-young on Wednesday, one-point-34 million people are expected to go abroad through six international airports in the country during the ten-day period from Friday through February 2.The data from the Korea Airports Corporation showed that more than one million people will leave for overseas destinations through Incheon International Airport, while some 293-thousand people will depart the country from five other airports.The daily average number of passengers departing over the ten-day period is expected to total 134-thousand, a 13-point-eight percent increase from the comparable figure during last year’s holiday period.Anticipating an increase in air travel, the transport ministry has increased the number of flights by seven percent to over 19-thousand for this time frame.