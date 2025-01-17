More than 26 Million Vehicles Registered in 2024

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of registered vehicles in South Korea surpassed 26 million last year, with eco-friendly cars accounting for over ten percent of the total for the first time.According to the transport ministry on Wednesday, the total number of registered vehicles came to nearly 26-point-three million as of the end of December, up one-point-three percent or 349-thousand units from a year earlier.Of the total, gasoline models were the most numerous at 12-point-four million, while diesel models were next at nine-point-one million.Liquefied petroleum gas models were in third place at one-point-85 million, and hybrid models came in fourth at two-point-02 million.The number of eco-friendly vehicles, including electric, hydrogen and hybrid models, increased by 626-thousand units from a year earlier to two-point-74 million last year.Together, these eco-friendly vehicles accounted for ten-point-four percent of all registered vehicles last year, a two-point-two percentage point rise from a year earlier.