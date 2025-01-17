Investigators Set to Try to Bring Yoon In for Questioning after 2 Failed Attempts

Photo : YONHAP News

After two failed attempts to bring in detained President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) said his office will make another attempt on Wednesday, using force if necessary.CIO Chief Prosecutor Oh Dong-woon shared the information with reporters Wednesday morning upon arriving at the agency’s office.Oh said the CIO is unavoidably resorting to force because Yoon has consistently refused to cooperate in the investigation since he was placed in pretrial detention Sunday.Regarding skepticism about the likelihood of Yoon cooperating even if investigators succeed in bringing him in, the CIO chief said his agency should show that it is doing its best within the bounds of the law.As for the timing of the transfer of Yoon’s case to the prosecution for indictment, Oh said the CIO will work to transfer the case before the Lunar New Year holiday.The CIO attempted to bring in the jailed president for questioning on Monday and Tuesday, but both attempts ended in failure.