Photo : YONHAP News

The local governments of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province and the Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL) have agreed to raise the subway fare for the capital region by 150 won, or about ten cents.According to Seoul City on Tuesday, the local governments and KORAIL reached a tentative agreement on January 2 to raise the subway fare from 14-hundred won to one-thousand-550 won.The exact timing of the increase has not been decided.Seoul City initially planned to raise the fare by 300 won in 2023, from one-thousand-250 won to one-thousand-550 won.However, the city government decided to increase the fare by 150 won in October of that year and postponed additional hikes in line with efforts to stabilize prices.