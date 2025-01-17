Menu Content

Yoon Transported to Armed Forces Hospital after Impeachment Trial Hearing

Written: 2025-01-22 00:00:02Updated: 2025-01-22 10:49:09

President Yoon Suk Yeol was transported to the Armed Forces Hospital in Seoul after attending Tuesday’s impeachment trial hearing.

A vehicle carrying Yoon, who is currently in pretrial detention, departed from the Constitutional Court in Seoul’s Jongno District at 4:42 p.m., reportedly for the Armed Forces Hospital within the same district.

According to sources close to the president and the judicial community, Yoon headed to the hospital for a regular medical checkup, although he reportedly does not have any particular health concerns.

Inmates in the custody of detention centers require permission from the center chief to undergo external medical treatment, following a decision by a medical official.

The president reportedly followed standard procedures to obtain permission.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s hearing, Yun Gap-geun, one of the lawyers on the president’s defense team, said it would be difficult in the current situation for President Yoon to cooperate with questioning by the anti-corruption agency regarding allegations that he led an insurrection.

The president returned to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, after the checkup.
