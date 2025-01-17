Menu Content

CIO to Make Second Attempt to Take Yoon In for Questioning

2025-01-22

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) is set to make a second attempt to forcibly take President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning from where he is being held in pretrial detention.

According to the agency on Tuesday, a team of six investigators visited the Seoul Detention Center to either take the president by force or conduct an on-site interrogation following his refusal to cooperate in the investigation.

A CIO vehicle was reportedly spotted entering the detention center at 5:47 p.m.

Yoon, however, is reported to have headed to the Armed Forces Hospital after attending his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.

The CIO investigators are expected to make the second attempt upon Yoon’s return to the detention center, after a failed attempt on Monday.
