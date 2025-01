Photo : YONHAP News

The national space agency has announced its investment plan for this year.The Korea AeroSpace Administration said Wednesday that it will invest a combined 806-point-four billion won, or about 563-point-three million U.S. dollars, in 44 research and development projects this year.It is the first annual budget for the agency, which launched in May.The agency’s budget for 2025 marks a 43-point-three percent increase from the figure for the sector last year.Some 147-point-eight billion won will go to projects to advance the country’s space launch vehicles, while more than 150 billion won will be spent to develop next-generation launch vehicles.Another 500 million won will be injected into the development of reusable rocket technologies.