Acting President: Police to Protect Constitutional Court around the Clock

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said the government will strengthen security at key state institutions, including the Constitutional Court and other courts, by deploying police officials around the clock.The acting president made the announcement Wednesday during a meeting with economy-related ministers, expressing strong regret over the recent riot at the Seoul Western District Court, which issued a pretrial detention warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday.Pledging to prevent a recurrence, Choi said the government will deploy sufficient personnel and equipment to state agencies at risk of break-ins or other attacks.The acting president vowed stern measures against illegal acts such as vandalism and assaults on police officers, while stressing the need to manage rallies and demonstrations in consideration of protesters’ safety and human rights.Choi said the government will provide personal protection for the Constitutional Court justices and other judges in charge of major cases to prevent the rule of law from being undermined.