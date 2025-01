Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked eighth in the world in defense technology last year.According to a triennial report by the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement, South Korea and Japan were tied in eighth place in terms of national defense science and technology in 2024.South Korea moved up by one notch from the previous study, conducted in 2021.The country ranked fourth in the category of artillery systems and made significant advancements in the area of defense software.The level of South Korea’s defense technologies was assessed at 82 percent that of the United States, which topped the list.France and Russia were tied for second place, followed by Germany, Britain, China and Israel.