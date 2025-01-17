Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

2 Korean Americans Assume Deputy Assistant Secretary Posts in Pentagon, State Dept.

Written: 2025-01-22 14:47:57Updated: 2025-01-22 15:29:23

2 Korean Americans Assume Deputy Assistant Secretary Posts in Pentagon, State Dept.

Photo : YONHAP News

Two Korean Americans have been appointed to deputy assistant secretary posts in the defense and foreign policy departments under U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the Pentagon on Tuesday, John Noh was sworn in as the new deputy assistant defense secretary for East Asia, a key position concerned with policy toward South Korea and Japan, among other countries.

Noh’s primary roles will include developing security and defense strategies for East Asia, promoting both bilateral and multilateral defense and military ties, and boosting cooperation among agencies under defense ministries. 

A graduate of Stanford Law School, Noh, until recently, served as the deputy general counsel for the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. 

Also on Tuesday, sources said Kevin Kim, who previously worked at the Senate Armed Services Committee, has begun his duties as a deputy assistant secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Kim served as a national security fellow to Sen. Bill Hagerty from 2021 to 2022. 

During Trump’s first term, Kim was the chief of staff to the special representative for North Korea between 2018 and 2020, during which time he was actively involved in Washington’s foreign policy toward the North, including North Korea-U.S. summits.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >