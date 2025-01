Photo : YONHAP News

Son Chang-wan, who headed the Korea Airports Corporation(KAC) during the 2020 renovation of the localizer at Muan International Airport, was found dead at his home on Tuesday.Police said they did not find a note at the residence in Gyeonggi Province and are investigating Son’s death.The reinforced localizer that resulted from the renovation effort has been cited as one factor in the severity of the Jeju Air plane crash that killed 179 people at Muan International Airport last month.After losing in the 20th general elections in 2016, Son served as head of the KAC from December 2018 to February 2022.