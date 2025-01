Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has promised swift, systematic responses to changes in U.S. policy under the second Donald Trump administration, warning that South Korea’s exports may be adversely affected.Choi made the remarks during a ministerial meeting Wednesday in which he said President Trump’s inauguration speech and initial executive orders signaled a major policy shift.The acting president said the government will closely analyze the impact of the Trump administration’s energy policies, including the decision to eliminate electric vehicle subsidies, and will respond swiftly.During the meeting, participants also discussed the implementation plan for the National AI Computing Center and measures to improve regulations that cause public inconvenience.