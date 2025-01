Photo : KBS News

The number of babies born in November 2024 showed the largest on-year increase in 14 years, with more than 25-hundred additional babies.According to Statistics Korea’s population trend report, released Wednesday, the number of births stood at 20-thousand-95 this past November, representing an increase of two-thousand-565 babies, or 14-point-six percent, over November 2023.Also, between July and November 2024, the number of births increased every month year-on-year.If the positive trend continues for December, the total number of births for 2024 is expected to show a rebound for the first time in nine years.An official with Statistics Korea attributed the higher number of births to the base effect, since births significantly declined in previous years, along with a steady increase in the number of marriages since August 2022.