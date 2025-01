Photo : YONHAP News

Pretrial detention warrants were issued Wednesday for 56 individuals suspected of taking part in a riot over the weekend, when protesters stormed the Seoul Western District Court to protest its decision to keep President Yoon Suk Yeol behind bars.The decision follows 58 warrant hearings at the Seoul Western District Court on Tuesday, with the court deciding the 56 posed a flight risk.The court found no such risk for the other two people for whom warrants were sought.Earlier, the police apprehended 90 individuals in connection with the riot at the Seoul Western District Court and alleged trespassing at the Constitutional Court over the weekend.