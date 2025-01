Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic congestion during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday is expected to peak around 5 p.m. Friday, the last working day before the holiday starts.This is according to T Map Mobility and SK Telecom which jointly released their predictions on Wednesday for travel times from Seoul to major cities around the country.According to T Map, it will take up to six hours and 51 minutes to drive from Seoul to Busan during the peak traffic congestion period, while a car trip from the capital to Gwangju can be expected to take five hours and 18 minutes.Traffic congestion is expected to ease late Friday night and return to normal by 12 a.m. Sunday.For the return trip back to Seoul, traffic congestion is expected to gradually increase starting at 7 a.m. on January 29, Lunar New Year’s Day, and peak at noon, with travel time from Busan to Seoul estimated at seven hours and 42 minutes.