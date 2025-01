Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) says its attempt to question President Yoon Suk Yeol on site or bring him to its headquarters failed for a third time on Wednesday due to Yoon’s refusal.The anti-corruption body sought to forcibly bring Yoon to its office but was notified by Yoon’s lawyers of the president’s refusal to be questioned.The investigators were not able to see the president at the Seoul Detention Center, where he is currently being detained.A CIO official said the agency will make no further attempts to bring Yoon in for questioning later in the day, adding that discussions are underway on whether to try again Thursday.