Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s defense team said the anti-corruption agency’s attempts to take Yoon in for questioning by force were unlawful and infringed on his rights to refuse to testify and to meet with legal counsel.In a statement Wednesday, Yun Gap-geun, one of the lawyers on the team, accused the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) of criminal acts that went beyond unnecessary investigations driven by a personal vendetta.The lawyer said it is also a violation of the president’s human rights to restrict him from meeting with his family and to prohibit correspondence, claiming there is a double standard for this case and those of opposition politicians like Lee Jae-myung and Cho Kuk.The CIO on Wednesday sent investigators to the Seoul Detention Center, where the president is being detained, for a third attempt to take him in for an interrogation.