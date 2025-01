Photo : YONHAP News

Jeju Air, which reduced passenger flights following last month's deadly plane crash to focus on bolstering passenger safety, will also temporarily suspend its cargo plane operations.According to the transport ministry, Jeju Air will not operate freighters between February 2 and March 29.Cargo planes that currently operate six times a week from Incheon International Airport to China's Yantai and Hanoi, Vietnam will be halted.The two freighters, which Jeju Air began running in June 2022 and in December 2023, are both the Boeing model B737-800, the same model as the one that crashed at Muan International Airport on December 29.Jeju Air earlier reduced some one-thousand-900 domestic and overseas passenger flights for the first quarter of this year.