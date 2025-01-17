Menu Content

Politics

Parties Clash at 1st Hearing in Parliamentary Probe into Alleged Insurrection through Martial Law

Written: 2025-01-22 19:01:33Updated: 2025-01-22 19:13:21

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed at the first hearing of the National Assembly's special committee on a parliamentary investigation into alleged insurrection through the December 3 martial law held on Wednesday.

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Choo Mi-ae claimed to have received information that the Apache aviation battalion under the Army Aviation Command flew aircraft near the de facto maritime border of Northern Limit Line(NLL) in a threatening manner seven to eight times last year.

Choo said the aircraft reportedly traveled on a different route than usual and were armed, alleging the military's attempt to provoke North Korea.

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Joo Jin-woo said it would be improper to suspect that the military had attempted to provoke the North to conduct an attack simply based on a tip, while PPP Rep. Kim Sung-won accused the opposition of inciting the public with fake news.

Cabinet members and the administration's senior officials in attendance included Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Justice Minister Park Sung-jae, both of whom are awaiting the Constitutional Court's decision on their respective impeachment motion.

Also at the hearing were Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong, Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho, National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong, and Presidential Security Service Vice Chief Kim Sung-hoon.

Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, while attending, refused to answer lawmakers' questions, while National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik refrained from giving a response.

The opposition earlier issued an order for seven people, including President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to appear at the hearing.
