Rival Parties at Odds over S. Korea's Nuclear Armament after Trump's Remarks

There is a growing call within the ruling party for South Korea's own nuclear armament, after U.S. President Donald Trump referred to North Korea as a nuclear power.On her social media account on Wednesday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Na Kyung-won said it is time for the country to arm itself with nuclear weapons amid the possibility of the Trump administration seeking a "nuclear deal" with Pyongyang.Na said Seoul could achieve a "balance of power" by having its own nuclear arsenal, stressing that it would be a "peaceful nuclear armament" aimed at disarming Pyongyang.On his social media account, PPP-affiliated Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo said it has become unrealistic to seek a diplomatic solution to the North's denuclearization, and an inappropriate policy to deny that the regime has nuclear weapons.Hong then called for a policy that seeks an "inter-Korean nuclear balance" to free the country from being subject to the North's nuclear threats.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, on the other hand, told reporters that Trump did not announce he would tolerate the North's nuclear program, and that the regime's claim about nuclear possession is separate from the international community's acceptance.